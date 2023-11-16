Changes at Land Transportation Office (LTO) Cause Confusion for Driver's License Renewal

There have been a lot of changes at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) since I last renewed my driver’s license five years ago. Along with the changes in validity from 10 years to 5 years, there’s the additional requirement of an online exam and the ongoing plastic shortage that has caused a backlog in the delivery of actual licenses. Some friends who renewed their licenses earlier this year complained that they only got the temporary paper printout and not the actual plastic card.

I was initially hoping to put off the dreaded chore until next year because of the announcement of the automatic one-year validity extension until April 2024. However, on October 5, the LTO announced that the extension no longer applies and it has enough stocks of plastic cards for licenses that expired from April 1 up to September 30, 2023. Since my license expires in October 2023, I was unsure whether or not I should go through the process or wait until April since it wasn’t covered by the new advisor

