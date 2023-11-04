Chairman’s Cup to showcase improvements in Palmer golf course

Touted as a tough layout because of its challenging design, improvement of tee boxes and other detail works were done in time for the Chairman’s Cup and Club Chairman Robert Sobrepeña feels this is the right time to showcase them. These were achieved despite the difficulties encountered especially with heavy and continuous rains in the middle part of the year. But plans were fast-tracked through sound management and guidance of the grounds committee.
“As the course ages, repairs and continuous maintenance works must be done to be sure it is always in championship condition. I am sure the participants will have four enjoyable rounds during the Chairman’s Cup,” Sobrepeña said of the Palmer. Hyundai Motors Philippines is presenting this year’s edition alongside platinum sponsors Cherrylume/Mileage Asia Corporation, Escala Tagaytay, Golforce Inc., KLIO and Megaforce Security Services Corporation. Gold sponsors include Metro Rail Transit Development Corporation, Microtel Inn and Suites Pilipinas, Concepts Golf Management and J-Ten Sports. Hole in one sponsors are Get Go Cart, The Turf Company and SJK Guahan. Edgepro Trading, The Manor and The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay, Source Telecoms, GV Cosmetics, Grand Boracay Resort and Hoher are silver sponsors
Philippines Headlines
