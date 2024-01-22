Cha-cha to derail polls preparation

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is concerned that its preparations for the 2025 elections would be hampered if the move to amend the Constitution through a people's initiative leads to the holding of a plebiscite. Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco on Monday said that the first to be affected is the registration of voters, which would have to be postponed if a plebiscite is held this year.

Laudiangco said Section 8 of the Voter Registration Act (Republic Act 8189) prohibits a list-up of voters 120 days before a regular election and 90 days before a special election. Under the law, 'voter registration must stop within 90 days of a duly set plebiscite pursuant to the law,' he said. The Comelec has scheduled the registration of voters for the 2025 elections from February 13 to September 30 this year





