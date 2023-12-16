Centuries-Old Tradition: San Agustin Church Rings Bells for Simbang Gabi

San Agustin Church, the oldest stone church in the Philippines, rings its bells for another nine days of Simbang Gabi or Misa de Gallo. These novena Masses, a Filipino tradition dating back to the 1600s, are held in the evening or at dawn, symbolizing the nine months that Mary bore Jesus in her womb.





