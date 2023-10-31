Cemeteries in Masantol town still flooded

'For the mean time po, nagpatambak po muna ako from my personal funds para mapuntahan pa rin ng ating mga kababayan ang mga yumao po nilang mahal sa buhay,' the mayor added.Bustos said that some tombs are submerged, making them inaccessible.The official urged the people to light candles and say a prayer for their departed loved ones in their respective homes instead. Bustos reminded the residents of the ongoing liquor ban and the prohibition of deadly weapons inside memorial parks.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Proposed ‘24 budget under council reviewSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Pagasa urged vote early to avoid hot weatherSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Breast Cancer: Fighting misinformation saves livesSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Editorial: Vote for conscience and countrySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: ‘Prioritize nutrition programs’SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensiveSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕