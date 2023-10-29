Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence

The Boston Celtics stand for a moment of silence for the victims of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine, before the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat last Friday in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics acknowledged the victims of this week’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, before their home opener. Boston players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The Celtics also donned a band on their jerseys in honor of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there.Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.

Maine mass killing suspect had mental health issues, purchased guns legallyLEWISTON, Maine: Police missed two clear opportunities to end a dragnet that locked down and terrified Maine's second-largest city after a gunman killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar following a recent spiral into paranoia. Read more ⮕

Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: policeDefining the News Read more ⮕

Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead: US mediaDefining the News Read more ⮕

Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead: US mediaDefining the News Read more ⮕

Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead — reportsTHE suspect in a mass shooting in the US state of Maine has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, US media reported Friday (Saturday in Manila), after an intense manhunt that lasted more than two days. Read more ⮕

Suspect in Maine shooting rampage is dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities sayA US Army reservist accused of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others in a shooting rampage in Maine this week was found dead Friday evening – apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot – after a two-day manhunt, a state official said. Read more ⮕