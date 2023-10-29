Celebs, former co-stars mourn death of Matthew Perry

Celebrities, former co-stars, and fans send their sentiments online acknowledging Matthew as the heart of the humor in the series.Tributes poured in from all corners of Hollywood when the news came of Matthew Perry’s death at age 54. Best known for his character of Chandler Bing on the famous sitcom"Friends."

Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced the show described the five-time Emmy nominee as a "comedic genius."on X (formerly Twitter),"I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my "son," Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.

TV host Piers Morgan also took to X to commemorate the actor. He said: “RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news.” headtopics.com

Born in Massachusetts to Canadian and American parents, Matthew was raised in Canada before moving to Los Angeles. At the age of 15, he pursued a career in acting and started appearing in supporting roles until he became a regular cast on the 1990 CBS sitcom Sydney, starring Valerie Bertinelli.

Starting his acting stint was a hard patch until he got the role of Chandler Bing. The show’s massive success was a dream for Matthew, but throughout his fame, he also experienced health struggles where he became addicted to alcoholism and opioid abuse. headtopics.com

In his book"Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”, the actor recalls detoxing more than 65 times, and spending $9 million or something trying to get sober over his lifetime.

