Celebs buried at Loyola Memorial Park remembered by fans

More than 20 years have passed since the murder of the TV and movie actress Nida Blanca but some fans still took time to remember and pray for the actress. LOOK: TV and film icon Nida Blanca was remembered by loved ones on All Saint’s Day @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/J9buirx7tFDecades have likewise passed since Julie Vega reportedly succumbed to cardiac arrest at just 16 years old in 1985, but fans and loved ones still remember to leave tributes at her plot.

LOOK: Actress Julie Vega continues to be remembered by loved ones and fans decades after her death. Her tomb was seen adorned with some flowers @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/xnn313DqGHMeanwhile, like the legacy reporter to the stars Mario Dumaual left in the industry, the veteran journalist remains unforgotten. He was remembered by loved ones on All Saint’s Day with flowers.

LOOK: Like the legacy reporter to the stars Mario Dumaual left in the industry, the veteran journalist remains unforgotten. He was remembered by loved ones on All Saint's Day with flowers @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/MbxVv4Nj55

