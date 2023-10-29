Celebrity stylist Jof Fantone brings expertise to the south

The Color Bar opened a new branch in the south, fulfilling their clients' requests after five years of experience in the salon industry.

Joseph Fantone, also known as Jof, is the owner and chief stylist of The Color Bar. At the salon, they refer to their clients as"friends" and hold themselves to high standards when it comes to the products and services they offer.

The Color Bar - Molito Alabang has partnered exclusively with the Japanese hair care brand, Milbon, to maintain high standards of quality in their products and services. This partnership ensures that their regular clients and future customers will have a pleasant and consistent experience at their newest branch. headtopics.com

When you visit The Color Bar, it's not like a typical salon experience where they simply perform the requested treatment. Instead, you'll undergo a hair analysis by experts before any treatment is done. This is to help them determine the most suitable treatment for you. Additionally, premium Milbon hair care products are available at the Molito branch.

The Color Bar has gained a significant number of clients, including celebrities like Garie Concepcion, singer-songwriter Sab, Michael Pangilinan, and Anji Salvacion.

