Celebrities channel goddesses with their looks at Opulence Halloween Ball 2023

Below are some of the celebrities who channeled their inner goddesses for the much-awaited Halloween event in Manila.Anne is wearing Di Petsa, Job Dacon, and Kinala Wang (Still from Instagram, film by @luisruizzz)3. Solenn Heussaff as Cassiopea of TV series “Encantadia.” Aubrey is wearing Regine Tolentino Atelier (Photo by @niceprintphoto)Max is wearing Kenny Ladaga (Photo by @pvfotographs)7. Issa Pressman as the Greek goddess of the Underworld Persephone.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: In photos: Celebrities as gods, goddesses at Opulence Halloween BallRaymond Gutierrez's Opulence Halloween Ball returned with a bang as celebrities graced the event held in Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last night.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: IN PHOTOS: Black carpet looks at the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023Which celebrity do you think donned the best take on the theme for this year's Opulence Halloween Ball?

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Opulence Halloween Ball is back and here’s what we know about itPrepare to witness celebrities’ modern takes on mythology, folklore, and ancient times

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Andrea Brillantes turn heads at Opulence BallThe stars went all out Tuesday night, dressed as gods and goddesses at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: 'Akala niyo iba name noh': Andrea Brillantes teases with snake at Opulence Ball 2023Actress Andrea Brillantes had a standout look at the 2023 Opulence Ball as her outfit included a live snake draped around her body.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: 'Drag Race Philippines' queens give mythology new meaning at Opulence BallDrag queens who competed on the reality competition show 'Drag Race Philippines' had distinct interpretations about the 2023 Opulence Halloween Ball's theme of mythology and folklore.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕