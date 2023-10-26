Celebrating 23 years of the Public Employment Service Office

The PESOs are community-based and maintained largely by local government units (LGUs) and a number of nongovernmental organizations or community-based organizations and state universities and colleges. They are linked to the regional offices of the Department of Labor and Employment for coordination and technical supervision, and to the DOLE central office, to constitute the national employment service network.

These PESOs have served as venues where people could look for employment opportunities and as referral and information centers for the various services and programs of DOLE and other government agencies present in the areas where they are situated. PESOs also provide clients with adequate information on employment and labor market situations in their areas and network with other PESOs within the region on employment for job exchange purposes.

Recognizing the important role played by the PESOs, Congress amended RA 8759 in 2015 through RA 10691 to further strengthen the system and expand its reach to the grassroots level in all LGUs across the country. As the acting chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor Employment and Human Resources at the time, I sponsored the measure that was principally authored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada. headtopics.com

With the enactment of RA 10691 on October 26, 2015, PESOs were established in all provinces, cities and municipalities, to widen its reach and serve more Filipino jobseekers, regardless of where they are situated. The law also paved the way for the transformation of the PESO into a modern public employment service intermediary that provides multi-dimensional employment facilitation services.

According to the DOLE, at least two million jobseekers are being connected to job vacancies around the country every year through the PESOs. DOLE says this has significantly improved the quality of employment at the grassroots level. DOLE emphasized the key role of the PESO as its primary implementing arm for all of its employment bridging activities in every LGU across 16 regions of the country. headtopics.com

Bill mandating telcos to give refund over poor internet service approvedHouse Bill 9021 or the “Refund for Internet and Telecommunications Services Outages and Disruptions Act” filed by Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has been passed by the House of Representatives. Read more ⮕

40,000 Boholanos benefit from Abante Barangay service caravanCEBU CITY – Close to 40,000 Boholanos have benefited from the provincial government’s Abante Barangay service caravan. Read more ⮕

Ride hailing service expands in Bacolod, Negros OccidentalBACOLOD CITY – Ride hailing service Grab is gearing up for a mobility expansion here and Negros Occidental. Read more ⮕

BSKE winners to assume office right after proclamation: ComelecWinners in the October 30 village and youth council polls may already assume office once proclaimed, according to Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia. Read more ⮕

Union Bank chooses Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS to increase innovation, speed to marketDefining the News Read more ⮕

New JTI officeDefining the News Read more ⮕