Cebu to sell P20/kilo NFA rice; millers rue lack of corn

Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Gov. Gwen Garcia said on Wednesday.

Saying the move fulfills the campaign promise of President Marcos to bring down the price of the staple grain to P20 per kilo, Garcia said the subsidized rice will be offered first to indigent families.Meanwhile, supply and quality issues on domestic corn may trigger spikes in the price of meat, eggs, and fish, a group of local feed millers said Thursday.

Philippine Association of Feed Millers Inc. (PAFMI) president Edwin Mapanao underscored the significance of good quality corn as a vital ingredient in animal feeds, on top of its contribution to the human food chain as a raw material and food extender. headtopics.com

“Yellow corn comprises up to 60 percent of the formulation of animal feeds and is utilized in food and bioethanol production. As it plays a role in many industries, ensuring the country has access to affordable and good quality corn is an issue that not only affects the livelihood of farmers but also has broader implications on food security and economic stability for the rest of the community,” Mapanao said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) Summary Inflation Report and Consumer Price Index released this month showed that food inflation at the national level rose to 10 percent in September while the index for corn recorded an annual increase of nearly 2 percent. headtopics.com

The report noted that with the sustained increase in the prices of goods and services this year, the effects of decreased consumer purchasing power and overall economic stability will be felt throughout the next few months.

Cebu governor says province to sell NFA rice at P20/kilo soonCebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia announced Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Cebu to sell NFA rice at P20/kiloThe province of Cebu will soon sell rice for P20 per kilo, Malacañang said on Friday. Read more ⮕

Cebu Zoo to reopen as Cebu City Eco-ParkSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

BSP raises borrowing rate to 6.5% to tame inflationDefining the News Read more ⮕

BDO posted P53.9-b profit in nine monthsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Phoenix selling over P9b worth of assets to BDODefining the News Read more ⮕