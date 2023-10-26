Cebu to sell NFA rice at P20/kilo

Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn 'Gwen' Garcia made the announcement on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s platform during a formal meeting of all mayors of the province at the Cebu capitol on Wednesday, October 25.'Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority at P20 per kilo, fulfilling the campaign promise of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,' Garafil said in a statement.

Farmers' groups earlier expressed satisfaction with the President's performance as secretary of the Department of Agriculture, noting his directives to provide free rice seeds, fertilizers and technical support.Marcos also ordered the NFA to buy palay from farmers at a higher farmgate price for them to enjoy higher income.The President promised to lower the price of rice to P20 a kilo during the 2022 presidential race.

