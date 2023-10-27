Cebu ports, airport ready for BSKE, Undas 2023

ALL entry and exit points in ports and airports in Cebu have been put in heightened alert status with a number of people expected to travel to their respective provinces for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and Undas celebration next week.With this, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) reminded the public to avoid patronizing individuals who are scalping tickets for the BSKE and Undas trips, stressing they must be reported to authorities.

He said the CPA will strictly implement the “No boat ticket, No ID, No Entry Policy” where only passengers with boat tickets and valid Identification Cards (IDs) will be allowed entry into the port at least two hours from the scheduled departure time.

Batangas port handa na sa mga pasahero sa BSKE 2023, UndasHanda ang Batangas Port sa inaasahang dagsa ng mga biyaherong uuwi sa kanilang mga probinsiya para bumoto at gunitain ang Undas. Read more ⮕

Dagsa ng mga pasahero inaasahan sa NAIA dahil sa BSKE, UndasInaasahang dadami ang mga pasahero sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport at iba pang transport terminals sa Biyernes. Read more ⮕

LIST: Bank hours for BSKE, Undas holidaysNeed to do a bank transaction? Here's a list of bank operations you need to check as the country observes local polls and the Undas break next week. Read more ⮕

27k policemen put on full alert for BSKE, UndasDefining the News Read more ⮕

Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers in PH on BSKE, 'Undas'THE northeast monsoon or 'amihan' and shear line, alongside a possible low pressure area (LPA), may affect the country during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and All Saint's Day or 'Undas.' Read more ⮕

Over 9,000 troops deployed in Northern Mindanao to secure BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕