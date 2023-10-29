Cebu Pacific’s support

Cebu Pacific signs a memorandum of understanding with United Filipino Global (UFG), a non-government organization that helps Filipino migrant workers, to collaborate on projects aimed at improving the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFW). The MOU aims to provide free flights to select OFW beneficiaries and endorse potential scholarship grants to OFW children.
Attending the signing ceremony are (from left) Philippine National Police deputy chief administrator Police Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao, United Filipino Global president Gemma Sotto, Cebu Pacific chief marketing and customer experience officer Candice Iyog, Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration director Rosalia Catapang.