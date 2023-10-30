Cebu Pacific partners with United Filipino Global

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, has entered a partnership with United Filipino Global (UFG), a non-government organization that helps Filipino migrant workers, to collaborate on projects aimed at improving the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFW).On October 27, CEB signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide free flights to select OFW beneficiaries and endorse potential scholarship grants to OFW children.

We understand the challenges they face, and we are providing the necessary support aside from our commitment to make air travel safe, reliable, and affordable,” said Candice Iyog, CEB's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.CEB’s partnership with UFG is a testament to the airline’s commitment to uplift the lives of OFWs by connecting them to a wide international network and offering the quickest way back to the Philippines.

Cebu Pacific’s supportDefining the News Read more ⮕

Future Filipino global leaders recognized at 2023 Jakarta Int’l Model United NationsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Growing the next generation of Filipino entrepreneursNot many people know this, but I once worked as an encyclopedia salesman. Read more ⮕

PCSO Celebrates 89 Years of Compassion, Dedication, and Service to the Filipino PeopleDefining the News Read more ⮕

6th EDDYS Awards to honor outstanding Filipino filmsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Manila Hearing Aid launches hearing wellness campaign for Filipino seafarersDefining the News Read more ⮕