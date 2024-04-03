Cebu Pacific Air Suspends Flights to Tacloban Airport for Emergency Runway Repair

Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) has suspended eight flights to and from Tacloban Airport due to emergency runway repair. Passengers have been notified and offered options for rebooking, rerouting, or receiving a refund.

