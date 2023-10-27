Cebu FC make history wins match in AFC Cup

IN JUST two years as a pro football club, Cebu FC has yet again made history after winning its first Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup match. Cebu beat Shan United, 1-0, in Group F at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Thurday, Oct. 26, 2023.Japanese winger Ken Murayama scored the match’s lone goal after a left-footed strike that bounced off Shan United goalkeeper Myo Min Latt before going into the back of the net in the 29th minute.

“In Australia, the way we lost, that’s not a nice feeling and then we followed it up with another poor performance here against Davao, it was crunch time. It was time to show that we can actually play and I think the players reacted really well and put in a good performance, could have been better but it is good enough.”It was a close match with both sides having equal opportunities to score. Cebu FC had nine shots, while Shan United had eight shot attempts.

