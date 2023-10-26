Cebu doctor indicted for cyberlibel over comments vs Governor Gwen Garcia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CEBU, Philippines – The Office of the Provincial Prosecutor (OPP) in Cebu recommended the filing of three counts of cyberlibel against physician Rowena Burden based on her posts on social media in September against Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia.This came after the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) filed 5 complaints before the OPP, using 12 of Burden’s posts as references to prove she violated the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Under the Revised Penal Code, an act is libelous if there is an allegation of a discreditable act, publication, identification of the person defamed, and malice. However, according to jurisprudence, the doctrine does not apply when the statement extends to the private life of the public figure. Rivas ruled that Burden’s post on Garcia’s sex life had nothing to do with her being governor. headtopics.com

The prosecutor said that there was sufficient evidence to indict Burden for three counts of cyberlibel. means that prosecutors found probable cause to file charges against a person. It does not mean that he or she is charged.

If and when the prosecutors file the information in court, Burden will be charged with the three counts of cyberlibel. The physician will still be able to file a motion for consideration.

