Cebu City Mayor Vetoes Ordinance Regulating Use of Drones

OWNERS of unregistered drones in Cebu City can rest assured that they can operate their aerial gadgets without fear of repercussions. On Oct. 4, 2023, the City Council approved the ordinance prohibiting their use to protect the privacy, security and welfare of citizens and government agencies. However, Mayor Michael Rama, in a letter dated Oct.

19, vetoed the “Ordinance Regulating the Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, or Drones within the Territorial Jurisdiction of the City of Cebu and Providing Penalties for Violations,” which was authored by City Councilor Rey Gealon, committee on laws and traffic management board chairman. There were worries that if left unrestricted, drones could easily be employed for illegal and illicit activities like the transport of illegal drugs, deadly weapons, contraband, or the unauthorized surveillance of government premises

