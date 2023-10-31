Cebu City, Mandaue voters reelect 53 brgy. captains

Mass oath-takingMeanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has urged newly elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to use their position in service of their constituents and avoid abusing it for personal interest.Rama, early Tuesday morning, Oct. 31, led the massive oath-taking ceremony of a few of the newly-elected barangay and SK officials, held at the City Hall.“We have a lot to do in your barangay, but you need to take the lead,” Rama said in Cebuano.
