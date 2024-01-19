Cebu City Government to Close Portion of CSCR for Sinulog Grand Parade

The Cebu City Government will close a portion of the southbound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, for the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown. Alternative routes are advised for motorists. The Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) will remain open during the Solemn Foot Procession and Sinulog Festival, as requested by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.





