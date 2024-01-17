Cebu City Councilors Speak Out Against BRT Project

The word 'scrap' was not used by the councilors who spoke out against the Bus Rapid Transit project in Cebu City. Mayor Michael Rama claimed that the word offended him and past mayors. Majority Floor Leader Jocelyn Pesquera expressed her support to stop the project, and Councilor James Anthony Cuenco's speech implied the same. Cuenco did not correct Pesquera's statement.





