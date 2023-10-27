Cebu City cops gear up for ‘Undas’

Police Lt. Col. Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said separate teams will be deployed to secure the BSKE and “Undas.”About 900 policemen will be deployed in various areas in this city for the BSKE.

“We will have separate personnel who will be deployed on November 1 and 2. We will no longer deploy those who secured the BSKE as their duties may last until dawn. If we deploy them on November 1 and 2, they may no longer be effective,” said Rafter.This city has 21 cemeteries, 13 of them in mountain barangays.

Rafter said the CCPO will focus on five major cemeteries – Queen City Garden, Chinese, Calamba, Carreta, and Pardo.

Read more:

manilabulletin »

Cebu Zoo to reopen as Cebu City Eco-ParkSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu ports, airport ready for BSKE, Undas 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Sta. Fe LGU starts painting cemetery niches for 'Undas'SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Anticipating demand as Undas 2023 nearsA factory worker dries hand-painted candles at a candle manufacturing company in Caloocan City on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Ilang kalsada sa palibot ng Manila North Cemetery isasara sa UndasIsasara ang ilang kalsada malapit sa Manila North Cemetery sa Nobyembre 1. Read more ⮕

Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers in PH on BSKE, 'Undas'THE northeast monsoon or 'amihan' and shear line, alongside a possible low pressure area (LPA), may affect the country during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and All Saint's Day or 'Undas.' Read more ⮕