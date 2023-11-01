Ceasefire, truce, armistice: What's the difference?

Calls made by the UN General Assembly are ultimately merely suggestions to actors at war — unlike decisions made by the UN Security Council, they are not legally binding. Here's an explanation of the differences between the various methods of action suggested by UN bodies during times of conflict.A truce is not binding, it just indicates a halt in fighting. Truce agreements are made by belligerents themselves. A truce can take place in one specific geographic area of a broader conflict. These agreements can come and go over the course of a conflict and do not indicate the state of war is over.

According to the ICRC: "A truce should enable work to be done that is unrelated to the general conduct of war (e.g. removal of the wounded, burial of the dead, exchange of prisoners) or give military commanders time to ask for instructions regarding negotiations."

These pauses are usually negotiated to take place for a defined period of time, sometimes only over a few hours, and in a specific geographic area where humanitarian activities are planned.Unlike declarations of a cessation of hostilities or a truce, a ceasefire is generally meant to be binding. Like a cessation of hostilities or truce, it is only temporary in nature, but is generally expected to last for a longer period of time.

