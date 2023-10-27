CCAP pushes environment-friendly innovations in credit card industry

In the 43rd Anniversary of the Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP), BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said credit cards create 15,000 metric tons of waste annually. These products eventually find their way to various landfills.

“This unfortunate situation, however, can be turned into an opportunity. For its part, the BSP continues to implement initiatives aimed at reducing climate and environmental risk through the Sustainable Central Banking program,” Fonacier said.

Fonacier said one of the recent innovations to reduce plastic waste from credit cards is MasterCard’s decision to remove PVC plastics from payment cards on its network by 2028. This was announced by MasterCard in April 2023. headtopics.com

Another element to consider is the rise of eco conscious consumers who prefer sustainable payment option. This growing segment highlights the need towards creating a more sustainable future for the next generation.

“The theme encompasses the use of credit cards, as we discover and mold its future in various forms and modes, how it will continue to help digitalize the payment landscape of our country, and how it helps in our journey towards having a financially inclusive Philippines—with credit card as a financial product that is and can be made available to all Filipinos, for cashless and cardless payments,” said CCAP President Rolando Ebreo in his closing remarks. headtopics.com

She said the association, comprised of 17 major credit card players in the Philippines, also expects the following trends in the coming years: • More “tokenization,” or the conversion of sensitive data into tokens, to deter fraud as well as to deliver a more seamless credit card payment journey with merchants while enjoying personalized services.

