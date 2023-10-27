Cayetano harvests vegetables at Taguig school’s urban farm

MAYOR Laarni Cayetano led a vegetable harvest at the Senator Rene Compañero Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School urban farm, manifesting Taguig City’s commitment to sustainable, organic urban farming for food security.

The 800-square meter urban farm is the 8th of such project by the local government unity implemented among the city school. Equipped with hydroponics, aquaponics, a greenhouse, and various gardens, the farm produces a variety of vegetables, including root crops, gourds, beans, and spices. These harvests support city programs like Urban Farming Seminars, Taguig Love Caravan, and Dietary Supplementation.

The city government encourages residents to create their own urban farms for a healthy, farm-to-table lifestyle. President Marcos has praised the urban farming program in Taguig and urged other local government units to follow suit. He emphasized that urban farming is proof that Filipinos can cultivate farm produce even in the city and that it is supported by the government. headtopics.com

Taguig is implementing the urban farming project in line with the city’s thrust to promote a green environment and healthier lifestyle for the people. The administration of Mayor Cayetano intends to preserve at least 25 hectares of agricultural land for the cultivation of melon, rice, and high-value crops. The city’s urban gardening program favors organic farming, which is better for the environment and health.

