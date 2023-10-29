Cauayan airport police on full alert for BSKE, ‘Undas’

Police Capt. Noraleen Lannu, Cauayan City Airport Police Station chief, said though airlines have yet to release any additional flight advisories, he observed a large number of arrivals in the airport.

Lannu advised travelers not to bring any amulets in their luggages to avoid disruptions during inspection. She said they are not allowed to bring in food as this is strictly prohibited.

