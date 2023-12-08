Catholics Gather at Manila Cathedral for Feast of the Immaculate Conception

Chuck Kelly, a 68-year-old American, attended Mass for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception at the Manila Cathedral. He admired the building and the spirit of the people. Kelly prayed for unity among people, emphasizing the need to focus on similarities rather than differences.
Vatican says transgender Catholics can be baptizedThe Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, tasked with promulgating and defending matters of Catholic faith, also raised no objections to baptism for the children of same-sex couples, either adopted or born through surrogacy.
Vatican Reiterates Ban on Catholics Joining FreemasonryThe Vatican has reiterated the Catholic Church’s ban on its faithful joining Freemasonry, directing the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to address the issue through “a coordinated strategy” across the country.
