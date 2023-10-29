Catholic Synod opens question of women deacons

After four weeks of deliberations, the 365 members of the general assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which includes Pope Francis, agreed on a 42-page document outlining their conclusions on a range of issues from polygamy to digital culture.The place of women in the Catholic Church -- led for 2,000 years by men, which outlaws abortion and female priests and does not recognize divorce -- was one of the priority topics.

'The sections on women in the final declaration received the greatest number of 'no' votes in the final ballot, with opponents making up around 20 percent.'This confirms that these are open questions,' Cardinal Mario Grech told reporters at the publication of the statement.He said there was 'still a way to go' but insisted the Church 'creates spaces for everyone.

