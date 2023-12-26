Catholic Church allows priests to bless same-sex couples

ON December 18, the Catholic Church's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) issued a 5,000-word Declaration entitled 'Fiducia Supplicans' (Supplicating Trust) in five languages — Italian, French, English, Spanish and German — on the subject of 'blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples.' It allows Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples and other non-married couples without changing the Church teaching on marriage.
Pope Francis did not sign it, so it is not a papal document. It was signed instead by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, the prefect of DDF, with the pope's full approval. It takes the form of a declaration — the highest level of document from the DDF and begins with a 'presentation' by Fernandez, followed by 45 numbered paragraphs and 31 numbered footnotes.The title of the declaration is taken from its opening paragraph, which reads, 'The supplicating trust of the faithful people of God receives the gift of blessing that flows from the Heart of Christ through the Church
