Case closed: Obiena doping accuser says sorry

Obiena posted the apology letter of Anais Lavillenie, wife of former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie, on his official Facebook account Thursday night.

“I made a stupid amalgam that I should never have done and writer, I admit, and that’s why I deleted the comment after the fact but the damage was done. I am sincerely sorry,” the letter read. Obiena, the world’s No. 2 pole vaulter, said that Lavillenie’s apology proves that he is a clean athlete.“I have no desire to disrupt my Paris Olympics preparation in pursuing a legal case. I also would like to keep the close-knit nature of the elite pole vault community and have no desire to disrupt these dynamics. So, I am prepared to accept a full and complete apology and move on. This is what I believe the bigger person would do,” he said.

The Filipino pole vaulter is eyeing to finally win his coveted Olympic gold medal next year in Paris off of a successful season.

SBP is awaiting FIBA’s verdict on Justin Brownlee’s penalty after testing positive for an ingredient or compound in cannabis found in his urine sample from an extraction following Gilas’ game against...



