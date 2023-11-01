Carpio urges PH to file fresh case vs China on territorial dispute

Carpio's suggestion came after Beijing accused Manila of illegally entering its waters near Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal, which China calls Huangyan Island. Territorial dispute a separate but related issue
Speaking on ANC, Carpio explained that the Philippines' 2016 arbitral win — which invalidated China's sweeping claim over almost the entire South China Sea, where the smaller West Philippine Sea is located — "was only talking of the maritime dispute" but added that the decision would also apply to territorial claims.
"hese are two separate disputes governed by different laws. So we have to start a new case on the territorial dispute," he said. China did not participate in the case and continues to reject the 2016 ruling that other countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia have recognized.
China has also preferred bilateral negotiations to resolve issues with claimant states, including the Philippines.International Court of Justice Carpio said the Department of Foreign Affairs could also make an official challenge to China to submit the case before the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ), which settles territorial disputes.
"Of course, the ICJ will ask China if it's willing to submit it to arbitration. So mapahiya sila (they will be embarassed). They will not show up because they know they will lose," the former justice said.
"We have been talking to China for the longest time over Scarborough Shoal in the Spratlys and we have not resolved it," he said.
