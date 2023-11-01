Carpio urges gov’t to challenge China’s claim in international court

“Their claim is really, really dubious. So what do we do now? We challenge China. Let’s go to an arbitral tribunal. Let the arbitral tribunal decide who has sovereignty over Scarborough Shoal,” Carpio said, in an interview with ANC news.Carpio stressed that should China refuse to bring the territorial dispute to court, it is because “China knows… its claim is weak.”

When asked how the 2016 ruling will influence the new case, Carpio said different principles of international law will govern the territorial dispute. A delegation from the Department of National Defense (DND) meanwhile visited two major South Korean defense equipment manufacturers amid growing calls from various sectors to expedite the ongoing Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (AFPMP) in response to tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Hanwha Ocean is offering their Jangbogo IIPN submarine for the proposed submarine project of the AFPMP for Horizon 3, which is scheduled from 2023 to 2028. Espino and the delegates were briefed on the proposed submarine’s capabilities and toured Hanwha Ocean’s maintenance and shipbuilding facilities in Geoje City, South Korea.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: DOH to parents: Avoid bringing kids to cemeteriesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Disaster agencies set to conduct Q4 nat’l tsunami, earthquake drills in AuroraDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: PH politics is localDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: ‘Our turn today, your turn tomorrow’Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: DPWH excavation to stop to ease Christmas trafficDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Lawmakers back DOJ plan to sue China on environmental chargesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕