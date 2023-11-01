Capitol taps firm to collect waste

Asked when WMI can start operations, Dungo said they should be ready in four to six months, adding that they are waiting for the arrival of the garbage trucks, compactors and LCT vessels that they had ordered for use in Cebu.“Unsa man gyud ang atong tumong ani? Why are we going into a WTE? Kay eventually we get rid of this landfill. Mapuno ra na gihapon. Glorified garbage dump gihapon na. Gitawag lang nga landfill. Whether managed or sanitary, it is still a landfill,” Garcia told the mayors.

