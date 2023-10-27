Canyoneering rates ‘up by 25 percent’

TOURISTS seeking the thrill of canyoneering at Kawasan Falls in the southwestern town of Badian, Cebu will have to pay more.They will also have to book their trip through an online portal established by the Cebu Provincial Government.Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia unveiled these changes during the ceremonial reopening of the popular destination on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, nearly six months after it was closed for rehabilitation.

Garcia said tourists who want to go on a canyoneering adventure are now required to book through the Capitol’s online portal.She said this step is intended to streamline the reservation process and enhance the efficient management of visitor flow.She said private tour operators can continue to advertise to attract more tourists, but all tourists must make their bookings through the online portal.

