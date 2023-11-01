Canvassing of barangay, SK polls officially done

The elections also marked the first time voting was held in 14 malls nationwide as part of a pilot test. The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Tuesday issued a memorandum circular setting a three-week transition period for newly elected barangay and SK officials.

The Supreme Court earlier ruled that the next BSKE will be held on the first Monday of December 2025, noting that only the tenure of the winning candidates in the October polls is shortened, not the term of office.

