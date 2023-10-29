HEAD TOPICS

Cañete scores UD win in Tuburan

 / Source: sunstaronline

SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source

sunstaronline

BENNY Cañete put on an exciting show for the Tuburan boxing fans and had his hand raised for majority decision win at the end of a 10-round action-packed fight with Jun Blazo in the main event of Omega Boxing Promotions and ARQ Promotions’ “Kumbati 15” on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at the Tuburan Sports Complex.After a feeling-out opening round, Blazo consistently connected with his right hand that caught Cañete off-guard in the second.

Judges Rolando Mendoza and Tony Pesons had identical scores of 97-93 for Cañete, while judge Rafael Osumo saw it as a 95-95 draw.Cañete improved to 9-1 with six knockouts, while Blazo fell to 16-8-3 with 12 knockouts.Ian Abne (10-0-1, 4 KOs) outclassed Jeven Villacite (6-6-5, 1 KO) by a lopsided unanimous decision.Abne got the nod of all three judges with scores of 97-93, 100-90 and 97-93.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:sunstaronline »

Marcos signs law institutionalizing automatic LGU income classificationSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Woman nabbed for P1.7 million shabu in Cebu City barangaySunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Garcia urges police to guard cemeteriesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

US provides P625M to boost competitiveness of 9 PH citiesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Goin’ Places all over again with Chef Ludwig’s TamarindSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Israel strikes Gaza outskirtsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕