Cañete faces Blazo in ‘Kumbati 15’

AFTER a rough start to the year, Benny “The Bull” Cañete wants to end 2023 on a high note as he looks to beat experienced Jun Blazo in the main event “Kumbati 15” on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at the Tuburan Sports Complex in Tuburan, Cebu.The 23-year-old Cañete kicked off 2023 with a unanimous decision defeat to Kenneth Llover in a battle of undefeated fighters in Mandaluyong City. It was his first career loss.

The 25-year-old Blazo is a well-traveled veteran and has had numerous fights in Japan. He’s coming off a long layoff and last fought in 2022, in which he lost to Takahiro Tai by a third-round knockout in Japan.Blazo, however, has been keeping himself in shape despite the hiatus and promised that he’s ready for Cañete.“My training went well for this fight. I had fights that were cancelled. That’s why my training has been continuous. I’m thankful that this fight pushed through.

