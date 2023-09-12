Candle-lighting protest held in Cebu City to commemorate Ampatuan Massacre

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines - Cebu, together with local progressive organizations, led a candle-lighting protest on November 23, 2018, in downtown Cebu City to commemorate the 9th anniversary of the Ampatuan Massacre. The single deadliest attack on journalists in the world has not left the minds of Cebu’s media workers even after 14 years.

CEBU, Philippines – It was morning when the news exploded about the November 23, 2009 Ampatuan massacre in the old and now-defunct Maguindanao province. Cebu-based journalist June Perez, news editor of ABS-CBN’s DYAB Radyo Patrol at the time, was monitoring sketchy reports about the slaughter in Ampatuan town. Normally, major media networks would leave the reportage of killings in other provinces to their local counterparts, but not this one. “When they said it was a massacre, that’s when we knew it was going to be big. We couldn’t look away,” Perez told Rappler on Wednesday, November 2





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cebu Trio expo underway in Cebu CityCEBU CITY – The Cebu Trio composed of three prestigious and influential expos in Central Visayas – the Philippine Building and Construction Exposition (PHILBEX) 2023, Cebu Foods and Beverages Expo (CEFBEX) 2023, and the Cebu Auto Show (CAS) 2023 – are underway here from Thursday, September 14, to Sunday, September 17.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Cebu Zoo to reopen as Cebu City Eco-ParkSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cebu is richest province in PH with P235.73-B assetsCEBU CITY – Cebu once again emerged as the country’s richest province.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Tuburan 360 is Cebu’s newest tourist attractionCEBU CITY – There is a new tourist destination in the northwestern part of Cebu.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Back in Baguio, my family’s happy placeWhat do Cebu City and Baguio City have in common?

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Cebu lechon festival underway in Lapu-Lapu CityCEBU CITY – Over 10 skilled “lechoneros” gathered at the Megaworld Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on August 18 for the Cebu Lechon Festival 2023.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »