Candle-lighting protest held in Cebu City to commemorate Ampatuan Massacre

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines - Cebu, together with local progressive organizations, led a candle-lighting protest on November 23, 2018, in downtown Cebu City to commemorate the 9th anniversary of the Ampatuan Massacre. The single deadliest attack on journalists in the world has not left the minds of Cebu’s media workers even after 14 years.
CEBU, Philippines – It was morning when the news exploded about the November 23, 2009 Ampatuan massacre in the old and now-defunct Maguindanao province. Cebu-based journalist June Perez, news editor of ABS-CBN’s DYAB Radyo Patrol at the time, was monitoring sketchy reports about the slaughter in Ampatuan town. Normally, major media networks would leave the reportage of killings in other provinces to their local counterparts, but not this one. “When they said it was a massacre, that’s when we knew it was going to be big. We couldn’t look away,” Perez told Rappler on Wednesday, November 2
