Can Ralph Recto Hack It as Finance Secretary?

Can newly designated Finance Secretary Ralph Recto hack it as the Marcos Jr. administration’s key economic manager? If the compliments thrown his way by his contemporaries in the legislative and executive branches are any indication, he is more than capable of helping the government meet its economic development targets. In choosing Recto as his Finance Secretary, President Marcos Jr.

cited Recto’s ability “to help devise strategies that will tame inflation through a bastion of responses ranging from plugging supply gaps to injecting non-monetary measures so that prices will be stable.” The President’s marching order to Recto was to lead the government’s anti-smuggling drive and pursue tax cheats, starting with the habitual ones “who have raised tax evasion not just to an art but into a busines





Recto appointed as Finance secretary, Diokno replacedHOUSE Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto has been named Finance secretary by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and will take his oath of office today, January 12, his wife, actress and former Batangas congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto, said Thursday. Santos-Recto made the revelation in an online interview with showbiz columnist Jun Lalin. A Malacañang source confirmed to The Manila Times Recto's appointment as Finance chief. Recto is set to replace Benjamin Diokno, who was with the Marcos administration for nearly 19 months.

Rep. Ralph Recto to be sworn in as Secretary of FinanceMalacañang confirmed that Rep. Ralph Recto will take his oath as secretary of the Department of Finance on January 12, 2024. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will also swear into office Frederick Go, his Special Assistant for Investment and Economic Affairs.

New Finance Secretary Ralph Recto Vows to Hit Revenue TargetNewly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto pledges to do his best to collect P4.235 trillion in revenues this year. He takes his oath before President Marcos and emphasizes the importance of wise spending and fast investment. Recto will adhere to the National Development Plan and maintain the macrofiscal framework.

