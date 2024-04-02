Campaign Launched to Improve Lung Cancer Treatment in the Philippines

When it comes to lung cancer treatment, there’s no “one size fits all” approach, simply because “an individual’s tumor is as individual as they are.” This was emphasized by Dr. Herdee Luna, president of the Philippine Society of Oncologists, at the launch of the “Hit the Mark” campaign recently at the Isla Ballroom of Edsa Shangri-La Manila.

Organized by healthcare company MSD in the Philippines, the campaign aims to drive equitable access to biomarker testing and other innovative treatment options for lung cancer patients in the country

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Campaign to eliminate cervical cancer in the workplace launchedCervical cancer is a type of cancer affecting the cervix. It is considered a preventable disease and is curable when detected early. However, the Department of Health (DOH) said it remains the second most common type of cancer among Filipino women ages 15 to 44 years old.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Sharp Philippines organizes new environmental campaign activityDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Nu Skin Philippines Introduces 'Live Well' Campaign: A Holistic Approach to Wellness for Every FilipinoDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

DOH launches intensified campaign vs measlesA renewed and intensified vaccination campaign against measles has been launched by the Department of Health.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Smoking, broken, exposed electrical wires among main causes of fire incidents, BFP saysEvery March, a month-long fire prevention campaign is observed in the Philippines.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Diageo partners with K-Pop superstar SUHO of EXO to promote responsible drinking in PHL, across APACPHILIPPINES– Diageo Philippines announced the launch of an exciting new regional responsible drinking campaign in Asia Pacific (APAC) with SUHO of K-pop boy group EXO to promote responsible and moderate alcohol consumption. The campaign kicked off in South Korea and will run in the Philippines.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »