Caloocan gains awards from DILG for good urban governance

The City Government of Caloocan was showered with multiple awards and recognitions in the recently concluded 2023 Urban Governance Exemplar Awards by the Department of the Interior and Local Government – National Capital Region (DILG-NCR) held at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria.

Among the commendations conferred by the DILG to the city is its exemplary compliance with the Manila Bay Clean-up, Rehabilitation, and Preservation Program (MBCRPP) by the use of innovative environmental protection strategies and solid waste management programs.

Likewise, the city government received plaques for previously acquired accolades including outstanding performances in various local government audits and the Local Legislative Award (LLA). City Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan expressed his pride for the great honor received by the city and gave credit to the members of the city government who have all shown their best effort in providing quality service to the city’s constituents. headtopics.com

“Congratulations, City of Caloocan! Bagamat wala tayong hangad na kapalit sa pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan, nakakataba pa rin po ng puso na makitang kinikilala ang ating mga programa ng iba’t-ibang mga ahensya dahil isa po itong patunay na napapakinabangan ito ng ating mga mamamayan,” Mayor Along stated.

“Maraming-maraming salamat po sa lahat ng mga katuwang natin sa pamahalaang lungsod, at kahit na sa mga taga-pribadong sektor na walang sawang tumutugon sa ating mga direktibang paunlarin at pagandahin ang ating lungsod,” he added. headtopics.com

The local chief executive, however, was quick to note that the said achievements of the city is not a reason to be complacent in performing his responsibilities. “Gaya po ng paulit-ulit nating sinasabi, ang mga parangal na ito, inspirasyon para sa atin ngunit batid din po natin na marami pa tayong kailangang gawin,” Mayor Along said. – jun david

