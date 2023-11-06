Calls to Abolish Confidential Funds in Government Budgets

Uproar and disbelief greeted the news that Vice President Sara Duterte’s office spent P125 million in confidential funds. Many groups and individuals are calling for the abolition of confidential funds from government budgets. The 2024 national budget is still being debated in Congress. The show 'Be The Good' will discuss this issue and interview Cielo Magno, an advocate for good governance.

