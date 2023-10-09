Calls for Action on Climate Change and Health at UN Talks

Growing calls for the world to come to grips with the many ways that global warming affects human health have prompted the first day dedicated to the issue at crunch UN climate talks starting next week. Extreme heat, air pollution and the increasing spread of deadly infectious diseases are just some of the reasons why the World Health Organization has called climate change the single biggest health threat facing humanity. Global warming must be limited to the Paris Agreement target of 1.

5 degrees Celsius "to avert catastrophic health impacts and prevent millions of climate change-related deaths", according to the WHO. However, under current national carbon-cutting plans, the world is on track to warm up to 2.9C this century, the UN said this wee





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PH calls for action vs. climate change, adherence to rules at UNGAThe Philippines will continue to work with other nations for the peaceful resolution of disputes and the protection of those most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, the country's top diplomat said at the 78th United Nations General Assembly held in New York City on Saturday.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »

IP youth in Maguindanao calls for climate change actionSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

[OPINION] US, biggest bully and blocker of climate action'The United States is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases. A report on the world’s key emitters found that the US has cumulatively produced more CO2 than any other nation.'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Pope warns of 'irreversible' climate change, urges UN actionPope Francis warned Wednesday the world 'is collapsing' due to global warming, urging participants of the upcoming COP28 climate talks to agree to binding policies on phasing out fossil fuels.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

[OPINION] Pope Francis’ ‘Laudate Deum’: Inspiring climate actionThe 'Laudate Deum' has the potential to fuel accelerated climate solutions worldwide, especially in a predominantly Catholic country like the Philippines

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

QC names best barangays, institutions in climate action, disaster resiliency practicesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »