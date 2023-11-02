Calling all BSKE candidates: Don’t forget to file your SOCE

BSKE 2023. Some election officers prepare election paraphernalia and ballot boxes on October 29, 2023 ahead of the barangay and SK polls. However, the responsibilities of the candidates – whether losers or winners – do not end in the elections.Within 30 days after the day of the election, the candidate must file a full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures in connection with the election to the Comelec.The SOCE must be personally signed by the candidate, subscribed and sworn to any person authorized to administer oath.

Comelec said that submissions via registered mail, electronic mail, courier, or messenger services are not allowed and will not be accepted.

