California AG Rob Bonta co-leads multistate lawsuit vs. Meta

Watch more News on iWantTFC Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general including Filipino-American Rob Bonta of California are taking on one of the biggest social media players, Meta, to court.

A bipartisan coalition of 33 state attorneys general filed a federal lawsuit against the company that owns Facebook and Instagram.The lawsuit claims that Meta knowingly designed and deployed harmful and addictive features on Instagram and Facebook aimed towards children.

The lawsuits come after a two year-multi state investigation into the practices of social media companies and its impact on children. Bonta said they are also investigating TikTok. Colorado's attorney general, Phil Weiser, also shared that the probe came after a whistleblower released documents to support the claims. headtopics.com

"Young people were being brought down rabbit holes, or dark holes they suffered," said Weiser. "They continued to suffer.""We’re first and foremost focused on behavior change, injunctive relief, change of practices, where there is knowledge of addiction," said Bonta. In a statement, Meta said that it shares the attorneys general’s commitment to keeping young people safe.

The Zuckerburg-led company said it has also introduced over 30 tools to support teens and their families. It expressed disappointment, though, that instead of working productively with the industry, the attorneys general have chosen the legal path. headtopics.com

