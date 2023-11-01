Calbayog village poll pushes through amid delays due to shootings

”According to the officials, the election at Barangay Naguma, an interior village in Calbayog, was disrupted twice.Personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) were deployed and secured the area for the election on Wednesday, with the voting opening at 7:57 a.m. and ending around 1:30 p.m.“All the winning candidates were proclaimed,” Embalsado said.
