Calbayog village poll pushes through amid delays due to shootings

”According to the officials, the election at Barangay Naguma, an interior village in Calbayog, was disrupted twice.Personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) were deployed and secured the area for the election on Wednesday, with the voting opening at 7:57 a.m. and ending around 1:30 p.m.“All the winning candidates were proclaimed,” Embalsado said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: UP exacts revenge, beats Ateneo 65-60SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Bunye: Empowering Muntinlupa's Residents: The Balai Munti Housing ProjectSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Langgam nakaingon sa brownout sa LapuSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: EXPLAINER: Could a city mayor disregard an ordinance and violate its rules in the name of the riding public? Tomas Osmeña did in 2016 and Ombudsman now rules it was no crime and ordinance didn't apply.SunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: DBTC remains Cesafi secondary division lead with USJ-R winSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Mendoza: Rules define big leaguersSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕