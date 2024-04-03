Cagayan de Oro City Health Officer Draws Criticism for False Outbreak Announcement

The head of the Cagayan de Oro City Health Office has drawn criticism for announcing a pertussis outbreak, despite city hall documenting only one case and two suspected infections. Her announcement quickly became viral on social media, causing alarm in the city.

She later retracted her statement, explaining that it was not intended to convey a large-scale epidemic.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eternal Crematory opens state-of-the-art facility in Cagayan de Oro CityEternal Crematory, one of the first companies to offer cremation services in the Philippines, officially inaugurated its new facility in Cagayan de Oro City. The inauguration ceremony was marked by a simple blessing led by Rev. Fr. Fermin P. Tan of the Immaculate Concepcion Parish-Bulua.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

[Vantage Point] Possible end to water row averts taps drying in Cagayan de Oro, for nowThe contentious relationship between water distributors and consumers reflects deep-seated tensions arising from power imbalances, divergent interests, and institutional shortcomings

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Cagayan de Oro leaks cost water district over P700 million in 2022 aloneThe Cagayan de Oro Water District’s wasted water due to leaks and illegal connections reached 55.39% in 2021, and 50.05% in 2022

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Pastor Ron sa Cagayan de Oro, dinadayo dahil kaya umanong pagalingan ng mga maysakitAng mga maysakit, pati na ang mga hindi na makatayo at makalakad dahil na-stroke at nabaldado, kaya umanong pagalingin sa pamamagitan ng dasal ng isang 27-anyos na pastor sa Cagayan de Oro. Ang naturang pastor, aminadong makasalanan noon, nakulong at nalululong pa sa ilegal na droga.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Stalemate in negotiations leaves Cagayan de Oro water supply hangingThe Cagayan de Oro Water District asks its primary supplier not to discontinue the supply of bulk water but rather to go to court to allow for the resolution of the debt dispute

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

From watchdogs to mouthpieces: PR redefines news coverage in Cagayan de OroThe effect of PR-dominated reportage has severely polarized the community media into rival political camps with directly opposing narratives

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »