Cadiz Ata indigenous community receives Certificate of Recognition of Ancestral Domain

The ATA Indigenous Cultural Community of Sitio Manara, Barangay Celestino Villacin in Cadiz City was the recipient of the Ancestral Domain covering 1,382.5 hectares with the awarding of the Certificate of Recognition of the Ancestral Domain granted by the State through the National Commission on Indigenous People's (NCIP).

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson, Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante, Commissioner Jeorge Largado, NCIP Regional Director for Regions 6 and 7, Ana Burgos, NCIP Iloilo Provincial Officer Hazel Acse, and other officials of Cadiz City, among others, were present during the distribution of the certificates.

